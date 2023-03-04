Terrible road conditions Friday across Michiana

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now drove around Michiana Friday to assess road conditions.

Snow came down pretty hard for several hours - it was heavy, thick, wet and slushy.

In certain areas we saw poor visibility, especially on the Toll Road.

Roads were also slick, resulting in several slide offs.

The South Bend Police Department said they responded to 26 crashes since noon.

Sergeant Ted Bohner, who is with Indiana State Police, said it is always important to slow down in these types of conditions. That includes leaving enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

“We advise you to stay off the streets. Let us get the streets cleared so that they are safe for you to travel on. Again, heavy wet snow can cause people to have heart attacks so just to be careful if you are out...going to shovel your sidewalks or driveways...take breaks,” said Kristi Sommer, who is Assistant Chief with the Elkhart Fire Department.

