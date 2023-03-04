Saturday Morning Sitdown: Summit Financial Wellness

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Jack Springgate was joined by Shelly Madison from Summit Financial Wellness in Benton Harbor on this week’s edition of Saturday Morning Sitdown!

Summit Financial Wellness provides financial education services for Berrien County residents through classes and workshops, one-on-one financial coaching, and other events throughout the year.

Shelly told us more about some of the programs that are being offered to help people manage their money to the best of their ability. To learn more, watch the video above!

For more information on Summit Financial Wellness or to register for its services, click here.

