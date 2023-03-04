Power outages in Michiana

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Severe weather across Michiana has left many without power on Friday night.

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, Indiana Michigan Power is reporting just over 7,000 outages across Indiana and Michigan, with significant outages in the Three Rivers area.

Midwest Energy & Communications is reporting just under 2,000 outages in Michigan.

Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting roughly 1,500 outages in our area, with a significant amount in North Liberty and LaGrange.

