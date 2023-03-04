Pet Vet: Constipation and Megacolon

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Constipation may not be a fun topic to discus, but it is but it is especially no fun for some pets who are living with this condition ongoing.

Our Pet Vet Doctor David Visser sat down with us to bring awareness and talked about treatment options.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 4, 2023
Slushy Saturday - But Warming Up & Turning Brighter!
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
1 adult dead, 1 child injured after South Bend house fire
Road worker killed after getting hit by pickup truck in Van Buren County
1 hurt in early morning shooting in South Bend