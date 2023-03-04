MHSAA Girls Basketball District finals: Eddies win 5th straight
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For a fifth straight year, the Edwardsburg Eddies are district champions, knocking off Dowagiac 42-22 on Friday night for the Div. 2 District 47 title.
In District 114, River Valley knocked off St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, 40-15. They win their first district title since 1998.
Other district finals from Friday night were postponed due to weather.
