MHSAA Girls Basketball District finals: Eddies win 5th straight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For a fifth straight year, the Edwardsburg Eddies are district champions, knocking off Dowagiac 42-22 on Friday night for the Div. 2 District 47 title.

In District 114, River Valley knocked off St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, 40-15. They win their first district title since 1998.

Other district finals from Friday night were postponed due to weather.

