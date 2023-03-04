Lane restrictions in place for Church Street in Mishawaka on Monday
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!
The city of Mishawaka has been informed of sewage work planned for Monday, March 6. Lane restrictions will be put in place to allow road crews to work.
The following areas are receiving maintenance:
- Church Street and Lincolnway East
- Church and E. 4th Street
- Linconlway and Main Street
- Church and E. 3rd Street
Lane restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
