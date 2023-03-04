Lane restrictions in place for Church Street in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

The city of Mishawaka has been informed of sewage work planned for Monday, March 6. Lane restrictions will be put in place to allow road crews to work.

The following areas are receiving maintenance:

Church Street and Lincolnway East

Church and E. 4th Street

Linconlway and Main Street

Church and E. 3rd Street

Lane restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.