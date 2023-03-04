ISP: Ft. Wayne trooper struck, killed by car in line of duty

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Police trooper was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

According to the Indiana State Police, Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn, was killed while responding to a highspeed pursuit around 4:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed Bailey was assisting other troopers on I-69 with traffic backup as a result of weather-related vehicle crashes near MM 326, just south of Auburn.

At the time, Bailey became aware of an individual driving at a high rate of speed evading an officer from the Ft. Wayne Police Department. He then attempted to de-escalate the vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the suspect vehicle. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect of the pursuit, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, was taken into custody.

Bailey is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

