Irish top MSU in game 1 of B1G Quarterfinals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team shutout Michigan State to win game 1 of the quarterfinals of the Big 10 conference tournament., 1-0.

Grant Silianoff scored the only goal of the game off a rebound of a Travis Janike shot. Irish net minder Ryan Bischel recorded his fifth shutout of the season, stopping 36 shots, 18 of those in the 3rd period.

The 4 seeded Irish and 5 seeded Spartans will face off again on Saturday for game 2 of the best-of-3 quarterfinal series. Puck drop from Compton Family Ice Arena set for 4:30.

