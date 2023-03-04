Gov. Holcomb orders 3rd party lab testing of East Palestine waste

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - On Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that a 3rd party laboratory would test the East Palestine waste after the EPA said it had chosen Indiana as a location for waste remediation.

On Monday, Feb. 27, the EPA made the announcement that a portion of toxic waste from the Ohio train derailment would be deposited in Roachdale, Ind. The governor provided the statement with a written commitment that any more material coming into Indiana from the train derailment will undergo testing to confirm there are no harmful levels of dioxins.

The lab testing will be handled by Pace Labs, with sampling scheduled for early Saturday morning.

Read his statement in full below:

