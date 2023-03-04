Gov. Holcomb orders 3rd party lab testing of East Palestine waste

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - On Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that a 3rd party laboratory would test the East Palestine waste after the EPA said it had chosen Indiana as a location for waste remediation.

On Monday, Feb. 27, the EPA made the announcement that a portion of toxic waste from the Ohio train derailment would be deposited in Roachdale, Ind. The governor provided the statement with a written commitment that any more material coming into Indiana from the train derailment will undergo testing to confirm there are no harmful levels of dioxins.

The lab testing will be handled by Pace Labs, with sampling scheduled for early Saturday morning.

Read his statement in full below:

Effective immediately, I have directed our administration to contract with a nationally recognized laboratory to begin rigorous 3rd party testing for dangerous levels of dioxins on the material being transported to the Roachdale facility from the East Palestine train spill. As I indicated in an earlier statement, it was extremely disappointing to learn through a press conference held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, confirming that the EPA had chosen Indiana as a location to deposit and remediate the waste from East Palestine, Ohio. This was made after our administration directly conveyed that the materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. As you can expect, I expressed as much to the EPA administrator when we spoke on the phone Tuesday, Feb. 28. All of us can agree that we should do everything within our control to provide assurance to our communities. This testing is the next necessary step. Since making this decision, we have informed the EPA and the site operator, urging them to coordinate closely with this 3rd party laboratory to carry out this important testing. Sampling is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Friday, March 3.

