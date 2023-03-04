First Alert Weather: Sip of Water Saturday evening; More melting Sunday

TONIGHT: Light showers before midnight with just a sip of water expected (Under 0.05″). Pockets of fog are possible overnight. Low 30F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Few pockets of morning fog. A mixture of sun and clouds for the late morning and early afternoon hours. High 45F. Wind light and variable.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of light showers after midnight. Low 35F. Wind ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mild with a few hit-and-miss showers. Any rain amount will be light and under 0.10″. High 56F. Low 34F. Wind S at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures slide down to near-average high temperatures after Monday’s cold front swings through. Average high for this time of year in the lower 40s. We have our eyes on another water-logged low-pressure system to approach parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes states to end the week. Rain and snow will be possible with this system, but the extract track and intensity still have to be ironed out over the coming days. Temperatures turn cool and the middle of March will feature highs only in the middle to upper 30s behind the late week low pressure moving through. The average high this time of year is around 41°. After a very warm January and February, March temperatures will most likely be below average through the first half of the month and may linger into the second half of March as well.

