First Alert Weather: Light rain showers arrive Sunday night into Monday

Cloudy skies return this evening with periods of light rain showers after midnight. Low of 35° with ESE winds picking up to 10 to 20 mph.Temperatures will be very mild on Monday with a few hit-and-miss rain showers. Any rain amount will be very light and under 0.10″. Look for a high of 56° with South winds at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Unfortunately, Monday’s expected high of 56° is as warm as we’ll see for awhile. Temperatures slide down to near average after a cold front swings through to start the week. (The average high for this time of year in the lower 40s.)

We have our eyes on another big storm system at the end of this coming week. Rain and/or snow will be possible with this system, but the extract track and intensity still have to be ironed out over the coming days. Looks like we’ll see highs only in the middle to upper 30s behind that storm. Typical of Michiana, enjoy it while you can!

