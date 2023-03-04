First Alert Weather: Light rain showers arrive Sunday night into Monday

High temperatures Monday will range from the 50s north to near 60 south of I-80. Then a cool-down with another rain/snow system at the end of this week.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy skies return this evening with periods of light rain showers after midnight. Low of 35° with ESE winds picking up to 10 to 20 mph.Temperatures will be very mild on Monday with a few hit-and-miss rain showers. Any rain amount will be very light and under 0.10″. Look for a high of 56° with South winds at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Unfortunately, Monday’s expected high of 56° is as warm as we’ll see for awhile. Temperatures slide down to near average after a cold front swings through to start the week. (The average high for this time of year in the lower 40s.)

We have our eyes on another big storm system at the end of this coming week. Rain and/or snow will be possible with this system, but the extract track and intensity still have to be ironed out over the coming days. Looks like we’ll see highs only in the middle to upper 30s behind that storm. Typical of Michiana, enjoy it while you can!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 boys, 1 girl hospitalized after Elkhart County crash
2 dead in LaPorte County crash
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in downtown Elkhart.
5 injured in downtown Elkhart house fire
Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Ind., was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.
ISP: Ft. Wayne trooper struck, killed by car in line of duty
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Sunny’s Korean Restaurant & Gourmet Products
Devonce Whitesides
Violent felon arrested after traffic stop in LaPorte County
First Alert Weather - Sunday, March 5, 2023
First Alert Weather - Sunday, March 5, 2023
Public visitation and funeral services for Lt. Ethan Quillen were held on Saturday at Paw Paw...
Paw Paw firefighter killed in line of duty laid to rest