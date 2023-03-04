Emergency crews responding to fire in downtown Elkhart

(MGN Online)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are responding to a fire in downtown Elkhart.

First responders were dispatched to the area of N. 3rd Street and W. Jefferson Street around 9 p.m.

16 News Now has a crew en route to learn more information.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day: Snow Ending; Slushy into Saturday
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
1 adult dead, 1 child injured after South Bend house fire
2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire
Caleb Long
Clay High School teacher charged for alleged sexual misconduct with student

Latest News

Bailey, 50, of Auburn, IN, was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.
ISP: Ft. Wayne trooper struck, killed by car in line of duty
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day: Snow Ending; Slushy into Saturday
Power outages in Michiana
Elkhart's Kyle Sears resigns
Elkhart's Kyle Sears resigns