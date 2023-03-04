3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a home in Italy, Texas.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITALY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Three children are dead and two are injured after a stabbing in their home in Italy, Texas, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a home in the 300 block of Harris Street, according to Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy Jerry Cozby during a press conference. Texas Child Protective Services made the call to 911 after they went to the home to check on the children.

When law enforcement arrived, they found multiple victims inside the home, and all were children. Three children had been killed. Two other children were seriously injured, police said. They were flown to hospitals to receive care.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect has been arrested. Dallas station WFAA-TV reported a woman was taken into custody, believed to be the mother of the children. No confirmation from law enforcement has been given at this time as to the person’s identity.

WFAA-TV also reported CPS confirmed the children are siblings and had been previously placed in the care of another relative.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day: Snow Ending; Slushy into Saturday
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
1 adult dead, 1 child injured after South Bend house fire
Road worker killed after getting hit by pickup truck in Van Buren County
1 hurt in early morning shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Irish open B1G tournament with a win.
Irish open B1G tournament with a win
MHSAA: Edwardsburg takes on Dowagiac
MHSAA: Edwardsburg takes on Dowagiac
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb presents his proposed state spending plan during an announcement in...
Gov. Holcomb orders 3rd party lab testing of East Palestine waste
Terrible road conditions Friday across Michiana
Terrible road conditions Friday across Michiana