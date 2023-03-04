2nd Chance Pet: Zeus

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Zeus.

For more information on Zeus watch the video above!

To adopt Zeus or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 4, 2023
Slushy Saturday - But Warming Up & Turning Brighter!
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
1 adult dead, 1 child injured after South Bend house fire
Road worker killed after getting hit by pickup truck in Van Buren County
1 hurt in early morning shooting in South Bend