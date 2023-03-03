St. Joseph Medical Group opens new, convenient office in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph Medical Group is opening a new location near Simonton Lake, right off the toll road.

Beginning on Monday, patients will be seen and able to book appointments.

According to directors, the Simonton Lake location will be the first of the medical group’s office locations to offer multiple services, including podiatry, sports medicine, sleep medicine, behavioral health, radiology, and point-of-care lab testing.

Services that the St. Joe Medical Group told 16 News Now, patients have typically had to drive to other cities for.

“Just to have easier access for people. We want to be convenient for patients. We want to be able to capture patients who maybe thought, going to Mishwaka might be too far, or who are in Plymouth and didn’t want to drive all the way up to St. Joe County. We want to be able to have a footprint in all of the county’s that surround us, so that St. Joe can take care of more people,” said Leah Napolitano, MD, Interim President for the St. Joseph Medical Group.

It is also the first office location to have state of the art technology like a digital X-Ray machine.

According to doctors, the new location does accept patients without insurance, and will even help them to find insurance plans if wanted.

For a convenient way to book appointments, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.