Southwestern Michigan College hosting career fairs with over 40 employers

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Career fairs are coming to Southwestern Michigan College campuses!

Local and national employers from over 40 companies will meet with students at the college’s campuses this month, March 7, in Dowagiac, and March 14, in Niles.

The Dowagiac fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Mathews Conference Center East.

Hours for the Niles fair are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The companies looking to hire are:

Trident Dock and Dredge of Watervliet

Cassopolis Family Clinic Network

American Arbor LLC of Three Rivers

Telamon Corp. of Watervliet

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Caretel Inns of St. Joseph

Norco Industries of South Bend and Elkhart

Corewell Health of Grand Rapids

Dowagiac Police Department

Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement of Dimondale

Modineer Group of Niles

Edustaff LLC of Grand Rapids

Bronson Healthcare Group of Kalamazoo

Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame

Cass County Sheriff’s Office of Cassopolis

Berrien County Juvenile Center of Berrien Center

Special-Lite of Decatur

Berrien County Trial Court of St. Joseph

Eagle Technologies of Bridgman

MI Life in Numbers of Dowagiac

Four Winds Casino of New Buffalo

Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service (SMCAS) of Niles

Dowagiac Fire Department

Oaklawn Psychiatric Center of Mishawaka

Ascension Borgess of Kalamazoo

Bayer Crop Science of Constantine

Niles Community Schools

A&B Packing Equipment of Lawrence

Lyons Industries of Dowagiac

1st Source Bank of South Bend

Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana of Mishawaka

Midwest Energy and Communications of Cassopolis

Colby Event Services of Niles

Honor Credit Union of Berrien Springs

Hydro Aluminum Metals of Cassopolis

Korhorn Financial Group of Edwardsburg

Pride Care Ambulance of Portage

LADD Inc. of Dowagiac

UHY Advisors of Dowagiac

Heritage Community of Kalamazoo

SMC

