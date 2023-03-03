Southwestern Michigan College hosting career fairs with over 40 employers
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Career fairs are coming to Southwestern Michigan College campuses!
Local and national employers from over 40 companies will meet with students at the college’s campuses this month, March 7, in Dowagiac, and March 14, in Niles.
The Dowagiac fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Mathews Conference Center East.
Hours for the Niles fair are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The companies looking to hire are:
- Trident Dock and Dredge of Watervliet
- Cassopolis Family Clinic Network
- American Arbor LLC of Three Rivers
- Telamon Corp. of Watervliet
- Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
- Caretel Inns of St. Joseph
- Norco Industries of South Bend and Elkhart
- Corewell Health of Grand Rapids
- Dowagiac Police Department
- Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement of Dimondale
- Modineer Group of Niles
- Edustaff LLC of Grand Rapids
- Bronson Healthcare Group of Kalamazoo
- Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame
- Cass County Sheriff’s Office of Cassopolis
- Berrien County Juvenile Center of Berrien Center
- Special-Lite of Decatur
- Berrien County Trial Court of St. Joseph
- Eagle Technologies of Bridgman
- MI Life in Numbers of Dowagiac
- Four Winds Casino of New Buffalo
- Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service (SMCAS) of Niles
- Dowagiac Fire Department
- Oaklawn Psychiatric Center of Mishawaka
- Ascension Borgess of Kalamazoo
- Bayer Crop Science of Constantine
- Niles Community Schools
- A&B Packing Equipment of Lawrence
- Lyons Industries of Dowagiac
- 1st Source Bank of South Bend
- Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana of Mishawaka
- Midwest Energy and Communications of Cassopolis
- Colby Event Services of Niles
- Honor Credit Union of Berrien Springs
- Hydro Aluminum Metals of Cassopolis
- Korhorn Financial Group of Edwardsburg
- Pride Care Ambulance of Portage
- LADD Inc. of Dowagiac
- UHY Advisors of Dowagiac
- Heritage Community of Kalamazoo
- SMC
To learn more about the events, click here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.