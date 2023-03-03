Southwestern Michigan College hosting career fairs with over 40 employers

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Career fairs are coming to Southwestern Michigan College campuses!

Local and national employers from over 40 companies will meet with students at the college’s campuses this month, March 7, in Dowagiac, and March 14, in Niles.

The Dowagiac fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Mathews Conference Center East.

Hours for the Niles fair are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The companies looking to hire are:

  • Trident Dock and Dredge of Watervliet
  • Cassopolis Family Clinic Network
  • American Arbor LLC of Three Rivers
  • Telamon Corp. of Watervliet
  • Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
  • Caretel Inns of St. Joseph
  • Norco Industries of South Bend and Elkhart
  • Corewell Health of Grand Rapids
  • Dowagiac Police Department
  • Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement of Dimondale
  • Modineer Group of Niles
  • Edustaff LLC of Grand Rapids
  • Bronson Healthcare Group of Kalamazoo
  • Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame
  • Cass County Sheriff’s Office of Cassopolis
  • Berrien County Juvenile Center of Berrien Center
  • Special-Lite of Decatur
  • Berrien County Trial Court of St. Joseph
  • Eagle Technologies of Bridgman
  • MI Life in Numbers of Dowagiac
  • Four Winds Casino of New Buffalo
  • Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service (SMCAS) of Niles
  • Dowagiac Fire Department
  • Oaklawn Psychiatric Center of Mishawaka
  • Ascension Borgess of Kalamazoo
  • Bayer Crop Science of Constantine
  • Niles Community Schools
  • A&B Packing Equipment of Lawrence
  • Lyons Industries of Dowagiac
  • 1st Source Bank of South Bend
  • Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Indiana of Mishawaka
  • Midwest Energy and Communications of Cassopolis
  • Colby Event Services of Niles
  • Honor Credit Union of Berrien Springs
  • Hydro Aluminum Metals of Cassopolis
  • Korhorn Financial Group of Edwardsburg
  • Pride Care Ambulance of Portage
  • LADD Inc. of Dowagiac
  • UHY Advisors of Dowagiac
  • Heritage Community of Kalamazoo
  • SMC

To learn more about the events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning
Caleb Long
Clay High School teacher charged for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Biebs & Ash opens for business at new Mishawaka location
2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire
The Cass County headquarters is just north of U.S. 12, and minutes away from Elkhart.
RV manufacturer EQ United moves new HQ to Cassopolis

Latest News

First responders work the scene on S. 35th Street.
Emergency crews respond to residential fire on S. 35th Street
93-year-old Marine Corps Veteran receives Purple Heart Medal
93-year-old Marine Corps Veteran receives Purple Heart Medal
S. Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka to have lane restrictions.
S. Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka to have lane restrictions
Repaving project headed to Miami Street.
Repaving project headed to Miami Street