South Bend police searching for 14-year-old runaway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help!

A search is underway for 14-year-old Aiden Stuntebeck. He was reported as a runaway, and was last seen near the area of Edison Road and Hickory Road. Stuntebeck has blonde hair that is likely in a ponytail and was wearing a gray Nike hoodie, light-colored jeans, and neon-colored Nike shoes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

