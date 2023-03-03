South Bend International Airport cancels multiple flights
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While the snow comes down across Michiana, the South Bend International Airport has canceled multiple flights.
The canceled flight are enclosed below:
Arrivals
- Flight #5302 - Chicago
- Flight #5189 - Charlotte
- Flight #5223 - Chicago
- Flight #4636 - Chicago
- Flight #5637 - Chicago
Departures
- Flight #5330 - Chicago
- Flight #5189 - Charlotte
- Flight #5768 - Chicago
- Flight #5328 - Chicago
- Flight #5576 - Chicago
Stay up to date on airport conditions by visiting SBN’s website here.
