South Bend International Airport cancels multiple flights

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While the snow comes down across Michiana, the South Bend International Airport has canceled multiple flights.

The canceled flight are enclosed below:

Arrivals

Flight #5302 - Chicago

Flight #5189 - Charlotte

Flight #5223 - Chicago

Flight #4636 - Chicago

Flight #5637 - Chicago

Departures

Flight #5330 - Chicago

Flight #5189 - Charlotte

Flight #5768 - Chicago

Flight #5328 - Chicago

Flight #5576 - Chicago

Stay up to date on airport conditions by visiting SBN’s website here.

