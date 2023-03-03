South Bend Cubs announce theme nights, promotional schedule for 2023 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs have announced their theme night and promotional schedule for the 2023 season!

Based on feedback from last season, the team says some of the most popular days have been moved to summer dates and expanded to full weekend events. Some of the highlights include:

Dino Weekend

“Dino Day” is now “Dino Weekend,” as Ed’s Dinosaurs Live returns to Four Winds Field with his cast of prehistoric animals on June 24 and June 25. Life-sized dinosaurs will greet fans as they enter the ballpark. There will also be rideable dinos for kids, fossil displays, and a 25-foot-tall brontosaurus in the outfield!

Star Wars Night

The Cubs will celebrate the iconic franchise on July 8 with special appearances by Star Wars Costume Clubs the 501st Garrison and the Taakure Clan of Mandalorian Mercs. The Cubs will also wear special jerseys.

Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond and Marvel Super Hero Day

There will be a special appearance by Spiderman on July 22, followed by Ant-Man on July 23. Last year, the Cubs debuted a Marvel inspired logo that will be featured on team jerseys and new merchandise. Fans are also encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero for a special costume contest each day.

In addition to the fan favorite themes, the team says new promotions will debut in 2023:

Indy 500 Night (May 4) and Brickyard 200 Night (Aug. 3)

Both nights will feature a special vehicle appearance, in-game contests, and race ticket giveaways. The team says a special appearance will be announced at a later date.

South Bend Silver Hawks (May 25 & Aug. 24)

The Cubs will wear throwback Silver Hawks uniforms and celebrate the popular team moniker that ran from 1994 through 2014.

Los Cabritos Maldichos

Continuing their celebration of Latino culture, the South Bend Cubs will once again become Los Cabritos Maldichos in 2023 on April 29, May 26, June 23, July 9, and Aug. 27. Select games will include performances by the Tierra Viva Mexican Folkloric Dance Group, a mariachi band, Latin inspired fireworks shows, and popular Latino food items.

Additional theme and group nights include :

April 15 – Sensory Friendly Day

April 27 – Tri Campus College Night

May 3 – Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

May 6 – Beneficiary Day

May 7 – Mother’s Day Celebration

May 24 – Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

May 27 & 28 – Military Appreciation Nights (Active duty and military veterans receive two free tickets to the game with Military ID)

June 7 – Teacher Appreciation Night (Teachers and school administrators receive two free tickets with school ID)

June 10 – Clark the Cub Appearance

June 11 – Father’s Day Celebration

June 20 – PBS Kids Day featuring Donkey Hodie

June 22 – Pride Night

July 4 – Independence Day Celebration

July 18 – Be My Neighbor Day featuring Daniel Tiger

July 19 – Camp Day (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

July 20 – Craft Beer Night

July 21 – Girl Scout Night

Aug. 4 – Scouts BSA Night

Aug. 5 – Fallen Heroes Night

Aug. 6 – Faith and Family Day

Aug. 22 – Back to School Night

Aug. 26 – Motorcycle Madness

Sept. 9 & 10 – Fan Appreciation Weekend

Additionally, there will be 16 firework nights, along with 11 chances to win prizes on Spin to Win Saturdays. The schedule kicks off with a special celebration of the 2022 Midwest League Championship team on opening night on April 11.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the South Bend Cubs’ website.

