Several Indiana boys basketball Sectionals issue postponements ahead of expected winter storm

(WNDU) - Several local Sectional semifinal games that were originally scheduled for Friday night are being postponed ahead of an expected winter storm here in Michiana.

The following Sectionals have announced postponements. The games will be made up on the days/times listed below.

**This story could be updated with more postponements/schedule changes**

CLASS 4A

Sectional 3 (LaPorte)

Saturday, March 4

Game 3: LaPorte vs. Michigan City, 5:30 p.m. CST/6:30 p.m. EST

Game 4: Riley vs. Mishawaka, 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. CST

Monday, March 6

Championship: LaPorte/Michigan City winner vs. Riley/Mishawaka winner, 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST

CLASS 3A

Sectional 18 (Knox)

Saturday, March 4

Game 2: Knox vs. Culver Academy, 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST

Game 3: Bremen vs. John Glenn, 12 p.m. CST/1 p.m. EST

Championship: Knox/Culver Academy winner vs. Bremen/John Glenn winner, 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST

Sectional 19 (Jimtown)

Saturday, March 4

Washington vs. Marian, 10:30 a.m.

New Prairie vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 12 p.m.

Championship: Washington/Marian winner vs. New Prairie/South Bend St. Joseph winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Sectional 34 (North Judson)

Saturday, March 4

South Central vs. North Judson, 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. CST

Career Academy vs. LaVille, 12 p.m. CST/1 p.m. EST

Championship: South Central/North Judson winner vs. Career Academy/LaVille winner, 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST

