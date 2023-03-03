Several Indiana boys basketball Sectionals issue postponements ahead of expected winter storm
(WNDU) - Several local Sectional semifinal games that were originally scheduled for Friday night are being postponed ahead of an expected winter storm here in Michiana.
The following Sectionals have announced postponements. The games will be made up on the days/times listed below.
**This story could be updated with more postponements/schedule changes**
CLASS 4A
Sectional 3 (LaPorte)
Saturday, March 4
Game 3: LaPorte vs. Michigan City, 5:30 p.m. CST/6:30 p.m. EST
Game 4: Riley vs. Mishawaka, 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. CST
Monday, March 6
Championship: LaPorte/Michigan City winner vs. Riley/Mishawaka winner, 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST
CLASS 3A
Sectional 18 (Knox)
Saturday, March 4
Game 2: Knox vs. Culver Academy, 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST
Game 3: Bremen vs. John Glenn, 12 p.m. CST/1 p.m. EST
Championship: Knox/Culver Academy winner vs. Bremen/John Glenn winner, 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST
Sectional 19 (Jimtown)
Saturday, March 4
Washington vs. Marian, 10:30 a.m.
New Prairie vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 12 p.m.
Championship: Washington/Marian winner vs. New Prairie/South Bend St. Joseph winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Sectional 34 (North Judson)
Saturday, March 4
South Central vs. North Judson, 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. CST
Career Academy vs. LaVille, 12 p.m. CST/1 p.m. EST
Championship: South Central/North Judson winner vs. Career Academy/LaVille winner, 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.