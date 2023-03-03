Road worker killed after getting hit by pickup truck in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police say a road worker was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Van Buren County on Friday morning.

Police say the road worker, identified as 58-year-old Rene Rangel of Dowagiac, was holding a traffic control sign on County Road 681 near 48th Avenue in Lawrence Township when he was hit by a 1997 Dodge pickup.

According to their investigation, police say the driver of the Dodge pickup, a 30-year-old Hartford man, failed to follow traffic controls while attempting to pass a stopped 2012 Chevy pickup. That’s when he struck Rangel and rear ended the Chevy.

The driver of the Dodge and driver of the Chevy, a 48-year-old Lawrence man, were not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe drugs are a factor in this crash.

Police say the road remains closed for processing and cleanup, but it should reopen soon. In the meantime, you’re asked to use alternate routes.

Michigan State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by Van Buren County deputies, Pokagon Tribal & Lawrence Police, Hartford Police & Fire Department, and VBEMS ambulance.

