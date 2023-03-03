Repaving, curb project headed to portion of Miami Street in South Bend

Miami Street to be closed temporarily for a repaving project.
Miami Street to be closed temporarily for a repaving project.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

Starting on Monday, March 13, temporary lane restrictions will be put in place on Miami Street between Ireland Road and Calvert Street. This will allow road crews to install curb ramps at those intersections to help people with disabilities. New curbs will also be added, primarily from Ireland Road to Donmoyer Avenue.

After the curbs have been installed, paving will begin on Miami Street. Paving is said to start in mid-May and is expected to end by late June, weather permitting.

Once the road work is done:

  • Ireland Road to Donmoyer Avenue will have two travel lanes with a center turn lane.
  • Donmoyer Avenue to Calvert Street will have two travel lanes with parking on both sides.

The lane restrictions will be in place from March to June.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Long
Clay High School teacher charged for alleged sexual misconduct with student
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning
Biebs & Ash opens for business at new Mishawaka location
20-year-old man shot after allegedly striking 18-year-old woman with car in Elkhart
Indiana Senate passes bill to ban ‘bad books’ in school libraries

Latest News

Lane restrictions in place on S. Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka next week.
Lane restrictions in place on S. Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka next week
Elm Road between Madison, New Road closed due to high water.
Elm Road between Madison, New Road closed due to high water
Officials ask people to avoid U.S. 20 Bypass due to slick roads
Portion of Redwood Road due to sinkhole.
Portion of Redwood Road due to sinkhole