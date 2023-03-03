Repaving, curb project headed to portion of Miami Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

Starting on Monday, March 13, temporary lane restrictions will be put in place on Miami Street between Ireland Road and Calvert Street. This will allow road crews to install curb ramps at those intersections to help people with disabilities. New curbs will also be added, primarily from Ireland Road to Donmoyer Avenue.

After the curbs have been installed, paving will begin on Miami Street. Paving is said to start in mid-May and is expected to end by late June, weather permitting.

Once the road work is done:

Ireland Road to Donmoyer Avenue will have two travel lanes with a center turn lane.

Donmoyer Avenue to Calvert Street will have two travel lanes with parking on both sides.

The lane restrictions will be in place from March to June.

