Police: Cassopolis bank robbery suspect arrested

(Village of Cassopolis Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Village of Cassopolis Police Department says an arrest was made in connection with a bank robbery earlier this week.

It happened on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Fifth Third Bank on S. Broadway Street. Police said the suspect demanded cash from a bank teller and left after filling plastic grocery bags with cash.

On Friday, police said the suspect was taken into custody by the South Bend Police Department. He is currently lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail pending extradition to Michigan.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in the Cass County 4th District Court.

