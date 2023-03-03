One person sent to hospital in early morning shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue around 1:30a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online or through their P3 App. Every single tip is 100% anonymous.

