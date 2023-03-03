Old Carnegie Library building to be repurposed as comedy club

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s something funny going on in Niles.

The old Carnegie Library building is being brought back to life as a comedy club.

The Carnegie family built the library in 1903. The Koebels are rebuilding it—one dumpster at a time—one holiday at a time.

“Christmas Eve, we were down here Christmas Day, we were down here,” Karl Koebel today told 16 News Now. “But, you know, you’re doing it. so, you’re putting your heart and soul into it, so it gives it a different feel.”

“Every weekend is here. Every weekend is, our family knows where we’re at. You want to see us? Grab a hammer, come on down, let’s do this. We’ll order pizza and we go at it,” added Sheila Koebel.

The Keobels will use professional electricians, plumbers, and masons for the tough stuff, and when the work is done, they will use professional comedians.

“I’m going to be 60 next year and this has been a dream, and I don’t have a lot of time left, so if I want to make it happen, I think this is it,” Sheila said. “It’s not an easy project, and it is, but you know at the end in 192 days, but who is counting, It’s going to be awesome. It is going to be so pretty. It’s going to be a nice place to come, laugh down here, forget about your worries, forget about that your mother-in-law lives with you, whatever you got going on for about an hour and a half. Just come in here and just laugh and have a good time.”

The Underground Laugh Lounge is set to open on September 8th. Comedy acts have already been booked through April of next year. Tickets are already on sale and start at $16.

The room will seat about 120 guests. The plan is to open three days a week, with two shows each Friday and Saturday.

The Koebels expect it to be a regional attraction that will bring new life to a building that’s been vacant since the Niles Chamber of Commerce moved out in 2017.

The Keobels are both 1982 graduates of Niles High School. This is their first attempt to forge a career in comedy, although the Underground Laugh Lounge club manager used to work at the Funny Bone comedy club at Scottsdale Mall in South Bend.

The Koebels bought the building from the city of Niles for $100.

The first floor of the old library will be made to look like a library once again, as part of a speak-easy-type bar called “The Study.”

The second floor will provide living space and overnight accommodations for the visiting comedians, so they won’t have to search for hotel rooms on Notre Dame home football weekends.

The comedy club will be in the bricked-in basement.

“We feel we’re doing something productive; we’re making a very cool place in Michiana, not just Niles, Michigan, it’s Michiana,” said Sheila Koebel.

