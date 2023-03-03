Mishawaka city leaders look to reimagine Rose Park

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Parks Department is planning on making some significant improvements to Rose Park.

The 18.4-acre park on the city’s west end is equipped with softball diamonds, tennis courts, & a playground, but it might look much different to neighbors when the project is finished.

Since the city says the existing softball fields and tennis courts do not get much action these days, they are considering turning them into multi-sport open spaces.

They plan on constructing a new playground and a larger splash pad. They also discuss adding bocce ball, pickleball, and Wiffle Ball courts and fields.

“This will be a completely unique park in our system,” says Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood (R). “It will have a court for bocce ball and a dedicated Belgian Bowling, which is a very unique sport. In the winter, we’re hoping to be able to flood those and have curling out here. We don’t have that in any of our parks. It will have a couple of shared amenities, you know, we’re looking to do some pickleball courts, a half-court basketball court, we’ll certainly have a playground and splash pad out here to replace the ones that have existed.”

The city has already secured around half a million in funding for the first phase, but Mayor Wood says they will need additional funds for future phases.

“We’re already working with vendors on the playground and the splash pad amenities, so I would expect that you would see those starting to be constructed here this summer, maybe this fall, and then we will also be adding some pavilions,” Mayor Wood explained. “We’ve been adding what I call ‘a neighborhood yard.’ A neighborhood backyard kind-of-a-concept where it’s just a great place where you can go and fly a kite or just do some backyard kind of activities. And included in that would be a gazebo where you can maybe have a picnic or just hang out.”

There is currently a drainage problem with the park, as it lies in a flat area at the bottom of a significant stormwater runoff area.

New pipes and drainage systems will be needed, but that will also make way for new curbs, streets, and sidewalk upgrades in later phases of the project.

“Well, you know, we’re very close to a hill with a lot of runoff, and this is built on old west end Mishawaka muck, and so, one of the things we want to do, it’ll be a little bit longer term in a future phase; we want to capture some of the storm runoff with this which will allow us to put curbs in,” Wood added. “So, once we get the storm sewer in, we can do the curbs, which will then allow us to (build) a very good walking trail around the park. It’s a very popular walking park as well.”

They also plan on making upgrades to the historic building that sits in the center of the park.

“We’d like to convert that into almost like a concession area with a patio around it where people can gather if there are tournaments and different things going on,” Wood said.”

The city has scheduled a neighborhood meeting on March 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ironworks Event Center to hear from Mishawaka residents about the proposed upgrades.

Mayor Wood tells 16 News Now that it will be “very much up to the neighbors near the park as to what actually gets built at the park.”

He also mentioned that upgrading this park was a campaign promise from when he first ran for mayor and that it “feels good” to make good on those promises.

