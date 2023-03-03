Local Michigan girls basketball district finals postponed, shifted due to inclement weather

(WNDU) - Several district championship games involving Michigan high school girls basketball teams in our viewing area have been impacted by the inclement weather here in Michiana.

Most games were either postponed until Saturday or moved up earlier on Friday because of the winter storm. Here’s a look at the latest schedule:

DIVISION 1

District 13 (Portage Northern)

Saturday, March 4

Kalamazoo Central vs. Lakeshore, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 2

District 47 (Edwardsburg)

Friday, March 3

Dowagiac vs. Edwardsburg, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

District 77 (Bloomingdale)

Friday, March 3

Gobles vs. Watervliet, 5 p.m.

District 78 (Coloma)

Saturday, March 4

Brandywine vs. Buchanan, 1 p.m.

District 80 (Constantine)

Friday, March 3

Bronson 58, White Pigeon 27

DIVISION 4

District 114 (Michigan Lutheran)

Friday, March 3

Michigan Lutheran vs. River Valley, 7 p.m.

District 116 (Colon)

Saturday, March 4

Mendon vs. Colon, 12 p.m.

