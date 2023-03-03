Lane restrictions in place on S. Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

The Mishawaka Utilities Water Division will be performing water service installations on a portion of S. Byrkit Avenue! The southbound lanes will be restricted on S. Byrkit between Lincolnway East and E. 3rd Street beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Drivers are advised to use caution to ensure road crew safety.

The restrictions are expected to stay in place until Thursday, March 9, weather permitting.

