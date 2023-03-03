Hall of Heroes Comic Con to host celebrity guests and nearly 100 vendors for 6th year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Held at the Northern Indiana Event Center off of the toll road in Elkhart, the 6th year of Hall of Heroes Comic Con, is going to be big.

According to directors the event will feature nearly 100 vendors, as well as celebrity guests Lou Ferrigno, the original Incredible Hulk, and Reb Brown, the original Captain America. Along with a slew of other big names in the hero, comic, and anime worlds, like Johnny Yong Bosch, David Barclay, and more.

Hall of Heroes Comic Con is a celebration of American art, history, and pop culture, and special guests say, it’s something they love being a part of.

“I’ve been back a number of times, and they’re special to me. These people are special,” Reb Brown said.

Lou Ferrigno told 16 News Now, “A small town like this, you don’t see many celebrities, but I appreciate the instant gratification, you know, sharing my childhood stories. I get to meet three generations. You know, we’ve got the panel, a photo op, selfies, you name it. Women crying, mothers telling me they hated me over the years because their kids keep breaking furniture.”

If you want to meet these incredible heroes and see all that this year’s Comic Con has to offer, the event runs this Saturday from 10 a.m., to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.