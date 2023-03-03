Hall of Heroes Comic Con to host celebrity guests and nearly 100 vendors for 6th year

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Held at the Northern Indiana Event Center off of the toll road in Elkhart, the 6th year of Hall of Heroes Comic Con, is going to be big.

According to directors the event will feature nearly 100 vendors, as well as celebrity guests Lou Ferrigno, the original Incredible Hulk, and Reb Brown, the original Captain America. Along with a slew of other big names in the hero, comic, and anime worlds, like Johnny Yong Bosch, David Barclay, and more.

Hall of Heroes Comic Con is a celebration of American art, history, and pop culture, and special guests say, it’s something they love being a part of.

“I’ve been back a number of times, and they’re special to me. These people are special,” Reb Brown said.

Lou Ferrigno told 16 News Now, “A small town like this, you don’t see many celebrities, but I appreciate the instant gratification, you know, sharing my childhood stories. I get to meet three generations. You know, we’ve got the panel, a photo op, selfies, you name it. Women crying, mothers telling me they hated me over the years because their kids keep breaking furniture.”

If you want to meet these incredible heroes and see all that this year’s Comic Con has to offer, the event runs this Saturday from 10 a.m., to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m., to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
1 adult dead, 1 child injured after South Bend house fire
2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire
Caleb Long
Clay High School teacher charged for alleged sexual misconduct with student

Latest News

Elkhart's Kyle Sears resigns
Elkhart's Kyle Sears resigns
The speakeasy will be called "The Study," and it will keep a library theme.
Old Carnegie Library building to be repurposed as comedy club
Carnegie Library in the process of being converted into comedy club.
Carnegie Library in the process of being converted into comedy club
New details emerging in fatal South Bend house fire.
New details emerging in fatal South Bend house fire
WNDU's Monica Murphy joins us live on the road to give updates on conditions.
Road conditions in Michiana