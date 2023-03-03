Emergency officials in Elkhart County preparing for potential flooding

Sandbags available for residents at multiple locations
By Matt Gotsch and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Emergency Management (EMA) and Elkhart Fire Department are working together to keep you safe and to remind you to use common sense when dealing with winter storms and potential flooding.

Officials tell 16 News Now that the Elkhart River level is not currently high enough to cause significant flooding. However, low-lying residential areas near the rivers might experience some basement flooding.

The EMA is also keeping tabs with the National Weather Service and the Elkhart County Highway Department. Meanwhile, sandbags have been strategically placed throughout the county in case of worsening flooding.

Officials want to remind you to drive with caution, avoid high-water areas, and call 911 if you are experiencing a weather-related emergency.

“If the storm does get bad and the snow starts accumulating, and it’s heavy wet snow, we advise you to stay off the streets,” said Asst. Chief Kristi Sommer of the Elkhart Fire Department. “Let us get the streets cleared so they are safe for you to travel on. Heavy wet snow can cause people to have heart attacks. So, just be careful when you’re out; if you’re going to shovel your sidewalks or your driveways to take breaks.”

Sandbags are available for residents at the following three locations:

  • Elkhart County Highway Garage (59308 County Road 7, Elkhart)
  • Boy Scot Troop – 19701 County Road 46, New Paris)
  • Elkhart City Street Department (2421 S. 17th Street, Elkhart)
(WNDU)

