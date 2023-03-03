Emergency crews respond to residential fire on S. 35th Street

First responders work the scene on S. 35th Street.
First responders work the scene on S. 35th Street.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in the 700 block of S. 35th Street around 11:09 p.m.

According to the South Bend Fire Department, first responders put the fire out within 20 minutes, though not before a large amount of smoke damage was caused to the property. Two people were found unconscious and sent to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unclear at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing situation.

