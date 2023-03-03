Emergency crews respond to residential fire on S. 35th Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in the 700 block of S. 35th Street around 11:09 p.m.

According to the South Bend Fire Department, first responders put the fire out within 20 minutes, though not before a large amount of smoke damage was caused to the property. Two people were found unconscious and sent to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unclear at this time.

An investigation is underway.

