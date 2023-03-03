Elkhart boys basketball head coach Kyle Sears resigns

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart High School boys basketball head coach Kyle Sears has resigned from his position.

The move comes after a 15-year career within Elkhart High School athletics, which included nine years as head coach at both Elkhart High School and the former Elkhart Memorial High School. He also spent six years as an assistant coach.

During his tenure as a head coach in Elkhart, Sears led his teams to two sectional titles (2021 with Elkhart, 2018 with Elkhart Memorial) and a 99-116 record overall.

According to a press release from Elkhart Community Schools, Sears said he is grateful for his time as an Elkhart basketball coach and wishes the program nothing but success in the future. He also said it has been a pleasure to watch former players grow into the adults they are today.

“I thank the coaches, families, and the many student-athletes that I’ve had the privilege of coaching over the last 15 years. And most of all, I thank my family for all their constant support,” Sears said.

The Elkhart Lions went 6-17 this past season. Their season ended on Tuesday night when they lost to Penn in the opening round of Sectionals.

