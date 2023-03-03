Downtown South Bend turns into Disney for First Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Disney magic is coming to downtown South Bend for First Fridays.

You can meet Disney characters at businesses throughout downtown.

There will be Disney karaoke at South Bend Brew Werks, and Disney bingo at Linden Grill.

You’re encouraged to dress as your favorite Disney character and get discounts and deals from participating businesses.

Because of the winter storm expected, outdoor activities are cancelled. But the indoor fun will go on as planned.

“You can pretty much find parking nearby so just get an umbrella and bundle up,” said Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend. “It doesn’t look great, but the forecast is still calling for fun.”

First Fridays will take place from 5 – 9 p.m. Free parking is available in city-managed garages.

