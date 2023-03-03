Downtown South Bend turns into Disney for First Fridays

First Fridays: Disney Downtown
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Disney magic is coming to downtown South Bend for First Fridays.

You can meet Disney characters at businesses throughout downtown.

There will be Disney karaoke at South Bend Brew Werks, and Disney bingo at Linden Grill.

You’re encouraged to dress as your favorite Disney character and get discounts and deals from participating businesses.

Because of the winter storm expected, outdoor activities are cancelled. But the indoor fun will go on as planned.

“You can pretty much find parking nearby so just get an umbrella and bundle up,” said Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend. “It doesn’t look great, but the forecast is still calling for fun.”

First Fridays will take place from 5 – 9 p.m. Free parking is available in city-managed garages.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning
Caleb Long
Clay High School teacher charged for alleged sexual misconduct with student
2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire
Biebs & Ash opens for business at new Mishawaka location
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

After sweeping Michigan in Ann Arbor last weekend, the Irish locked up the No. 4 seed and home...
Irish to host Michigan State in best-of-3 series to open Big Ten Tournament
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
1 hurt in early morning shooting in South Bend