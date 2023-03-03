Deputy dies after suddenly feeling ill during basic training, sheriff’s office says

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By WFIE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Indiana authorities say a deputy has died after becoming ill during training on Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says its team is mourning the loss of 33-year-old Deputy Asson Hacker.

WFIE reports that Hacker was participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital by the Evansville Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said the 33-year-old died despite the lifesaving efforts of the hospital staff as he never regained consciousness.

Hacker joined the sheriff’s office in December of 2022 and was completing his tier one basic training, authorities said.

According to Vanderburgh County officials, he leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson thanked fellow law enforcement agencies for their support during this difficult time. He asked everyone to keep the Hacker family in their thoughts and prayers.

Authorities said additional details will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Long
Clay High School teacher charged for alleged sexual misconduct with student
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning
Biebs & Ash opens for business at new Mishawaka location
20-year-old man shot after allegedly striking 18-year-old woman with car in Elkhart
Indiana Senate passes bill to ban ‘bad books’ in school libraries

Latest News

Repaving project headed to Miami Street.
Repaving project headed to Miami Street
Aldi opening Sturgis location.
Aldi opening Sturgis location
93-year-old Marine Corps Veteran receives Purple Heart.
93-year-old Marine Corps Veteran receives Purple Heart
Southwestern Michigan College hosting career fairs.
Southwestern Michigan College hosting career fairs
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles