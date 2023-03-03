Argument between brothers in Michigan City leads to narcotics, firearm charges

Cassius Dear and Antawon Dear
Cassius Dear and Antawon Dear(Michigan City Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An argument between two brothers in Michigan City on Wednesday morning led to both getting arrested and charged with felonies.

Officers with the Michigan City Police Department were initially called around 7:05 a.m. to the intersection of York Street and Main Street on reports of an altercation between two brothers. While responding to the call, they say one of the brothers reported being shot at by the other.

When they arrived, they couldn’t find anyone in the area. They also could not reach the caller who reported the altercation.

Officers were called nearly half an hour later to a home in the 600 block of E. 11th Street on reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Cassius Dear and Antawon Dear, who they later determined were the brothers involved in the original dispatch to the York and Main intersection.

During their investigation, officers discovered evidence of gunfire, including a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. Police later obtained a search warrant for the home and the vehicle.

During their search, officers found a 9mm handgun, ammunition, a quantity of suspected narcotics, and packaging materials.

Cassius Dear was charged with one count of dealing in cocaine or narcotics drug, a Level 2 felony. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Antawon Dear was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony. His bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Shiparski at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1011 or by email at kshiparski@emichigancity.com.

