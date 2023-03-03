93-year-old Marine Corps Veteran receives Purple Heart Medal

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - 73 years later, a Michigan City Marine Corps Veteran is recognized for his service.

93-year-old Robert Smith was wounded while in Korea, and was awarded a Purple Heart Medal Thursday night.

“...waiting for this for a long time. It’s nice. It’s great,” said Smith.

The Michiana Marines detachment presented Smith with the Purple Heart.

“They basically organized the whole event for this evening. This is like a coming home for my dad...He was never really recognized for his fighting and also being wounded during the Korean War,” said Smith’s son Tim Smith.

The medal is given to service members who were wounded or killed while serving.

Smith was wounded in 1950

“... the first Marines to be called up for the Korean War and he was at the Inchon landing, fought his way through Seoul and then he was wounded at the 38th Parallel...They thought that he was dead and so they put him on a morgue truck and brought him down to a mass unit,” said Tim Smith.

His medal arrived in the mail in 1996, but never had the ceremony until Thursday.

“In the middle 90′s I worked with Congressman Mike Flanagan in Chicago and he was able to get one of the medal for my dad...My mom always wanted him to have it because she felt deeply that he deserved the medal,” said Smith.

In 2019, Smith went with a group of veterans on an Honor Flight Chicago Trip to Washington D.C.

Smith said that trip meant a lot, and was like a welcome home celebration too.

His family members said nothing beats the kind of celebration he had Thursday though.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.