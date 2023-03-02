Upgrades headed to Mishawaka’s Battell Park

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Battell Park in downtown Mishawaka is getting some upgrades!

Mishawaka’s oldest park will be home to a brand-new playground featuring astroturf surfacing, a larger splash pad, and is ADA-accessible.

The playground is being built right behind the historic Bandshell. There are also plans to build a wedding venue where the current playground stands.

The parks department plans to finish this phase of the project by this summer.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.