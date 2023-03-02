United through Motherhood to supply thousands more diapers to the community thanks to generous grants

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - United through Motherhood was formed by several women who knew that many families struggle to provide diapers for their babies.

“1 in 3 families needs help with diapers. 1 in 3,” Ruth Kremer, the President of United through Motherhood, told 16 News Now.

According to Kremer, the organization started a year and a half ago with a simple diaper drive.

“And I’ve since spoken to daycare centers, and they tell heartbreaking stories of how when the babies come in, they put the time on the diaper because every couple of hours they have to check it, and the last baby will go out the door and the next morning he’s wearing the same diaper,” Kremer said.

In December of 2022, United through Motherhood partnered with four local organizations, and on Thursday, thanks to nearly $50,000 in grants awarded. $10,000 from the Berrien Community Foundation, and more than $38,000 from the Pokagon Fund, United through Motherhood will have 8 community partners throughout Berrien County.

“To really help all those babies that need help and all those parents who need diapers so that they can send their children to childcare so they can go to work and provide for their families. We realize that this is much bigger than just one diaper and one baby or one mom,” said Susan Matheny, the Program Director of the Berrien Community Foundation.

Organizations shared that they didn’t even fully realize how large the need was in the community until their partnership with United through Motherhood.

“And the diapers are just going off the shelves as soon as they can get them in, within a month,” said Dan Peterson, Executive Director of the Pokagon Fund.

According to Ruth Kremer, many organizations have only been able to provide families with five to 10 diapers each week, but that isn’t nearly enough.

“A newborn uses 12 diapers a day. Babies size one through six need 8 a day,” Kremer said.

United through Motherhood told 16 News Now that the average case of diapers, typically costing anywhere between $25 to $45, isn’t enough to last a full month.

“I don’t know how many people in our community need diapers because every time I think we’ve cracked that code, we find a whole new wellspring of need, and thanks to people like the Berrien Community Foundation and the Pokagon Fund, we’re reaching out to those babies,” Kremer said.

To see if you qualify to get diapers from the diaper bank, you can reach out to one of these 8 community partners:

Neighbor 2 Neighbor- Berrien Springs

Neighbor by Neighbor- Union Pier

The Berrien County Health Dept.- Benton Harbor

The Women’s Care Center- Niles

Intercare- Benton Harbor and Eau Claire

Hope Resources- Coloma

Feeding America, West Michigan- Benton Harbor

His Place Outreach Center- Hartford

