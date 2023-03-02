Suspect in La Crosse bank robbery arrested

Charles Rootes Jr.
Charles Rootes Jr.(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery last week in La Crosse.

Police say a man entered the 1st Source Bank on N. Washington Street just after 3 p.m. last Friday, Feb. 24. He gave instructions to the teller, and after a brief exchange, he exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Following the robbery, a major investigation was launched by members of LCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with help from the FBI. Eventually, they identified Charles Rootes Jr., 64, as a suspect.

Rootes was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon in Michigan City. On Thursday, he was formally charged with robbery, a Level 5 felony.

Rootes remains at the LaPorte County Jail. He is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.

