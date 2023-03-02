South Bend Four Winds Casino Hotel officially open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 23-story hotel with 317 guest rooms welcomed its first guests on Wednesday.

The construction of the South Bend Four Winds Casino Hotel began in September of 2019.

Chairwoman Rebecca Richards of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians stayed there Tuesday night, as did other members of the tribal council. “The property is just beautiful. The rooms, the amenities, the special touches, everything just feels so high end and luxury. At times you look around and you have to wonder, is this South Bend or is this Las Vegas?”

The tribe held ribbon-cutting ceremonies to mark the grand opening, followed by a reception for tribal and community leaders.

Turns out, there was more than one reason to celebrate. The other being consumer interest. “It’s been really good, really strong, we’re actually sold-out Saturday night,” said Four Winds CFO Frank Freedman. “So, if the question is, is the demand there? Absolutely yes.”

The hotel project was launched five years after the opening of the South Bend casino. Officials say that there were more than two million visitors to the property last year.

“They said two million visitors, which is, you know, you look at all of our other tourism assets and, you know, the university football weekends and things, but two million is an incredible number,” Mayor James Mueller said. “This is a big, bold statement here in the southwest part of our city. You can’t miss it. It is visible from miles away, and it represents hundreds of millions of dollars of investment, thousands of jobs over the course of construction and operations, and really just a great partner for the community.”

On Friday, the public is invited to a free concert at the Ribbon Town Event Center. “The reason we’re doing that is we want to give some exposure to our Ribbon Town Event Center, and we’re doing that by saying come on in, it’s a free concert, 1985 progressive band. I think it will be a lot of fun,” Freedman said.

