RV manufacturer EQ United moves new HQ to Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - EQ United, known for manufacturing components for RV’s, trailers, and specialty markets, along with warehousing, regional transport, and logistics services, has a new headquarters in Cassopolis.

The company’s logistics division will remain in Elkhart. The new 193,000 sq. ft. space will be used for office, retail, and installation purposes.

The Cass County Headquarters is just north of U.S. 12, and minutes away from Elkhart.

