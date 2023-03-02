Paw Paw community rallies to honor fallen volunteer firefighter

PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - Information about the funeral and visitation for Paw Paw firefighter lieutenant Ethan Quillen has been released.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, a visitation for the general public will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Paw Paw High School on Saturday. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Following the service, a procession will begin.

According to his obituary, Quillen will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan.

GG Sweets business owner, and Paw Paw resident, Sarah Cox said she would be donating sales proceeds to Quillen’s family.

“He volunteered his life for this cause,” Cox explained. “And we should do everything we can to give back to his family.”

Quillen was killed during Wednesday’s ice storm when a power line fell on him. The 28-year-old was a Marine, husband, and father.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.