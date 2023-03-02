Notre Dame women’s hoops to face NC State in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team will begin its quest to punch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon.

The top-seeded Irish will face No. 8 seed NC State in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at Greensboro Coliseum after having a double-bye to start the tournament. The Wolfpack knocked off No. 9 seed Syracuse 83-58 on Thursday.

Despite a lot of history between the two schools recently, they met only once this regular season, with NC State getting the win, 69-65, in Raleigh back in January.

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, who was named the ACC Coach of the Year earlier this week, spoke about the challenges the Irish face against the Wolfpack.

“They have depth, they play multiple players. They play multiple players off the bench, and they really bothered us with their pressure. They were very physical,” Ivey said. “We have to be prepared to contain the ball, to try to get inside presence against their bigs, and just try to shut them down. They have so many weapons, and again defensively I felt like it was a game that was a very physical game. We have to be prepared for the pressure.”

Tipoff on Friday is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Long
Clay High School teacher charged for alleged sexual misconduct with student
20-year-old man shot after allegedly striking 18-year-old woman with car in Elkhart
Biebs & Ash opens for business at new Mishawaka location
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Friday
Indiana Senate passes bill to ban ‘bad books’ in school libraries

Latest News

Irish to host Michigan State In best-of-3 series to open Big Ten Tournament
Gino Guidugli hired as next quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame
Mike Brey prepares for final game at Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday
Niele Ivey named 2023 ACC Coach of the Year