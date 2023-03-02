Mike Brey coaches last home game at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - No coach in Notre Dame men’s basketball history has amassed more wins than Mike Brey!

And no coach has manned the sidelines for the Fighting Irish longer than Brey.

Wednesday marked his final home game as head coach at Purcell Pavilion, and coming out on top, with a win. The Notre Dame faithful, along with former and current players, showed their appreciation for Brey’s 23 seasons at the helm of the program that evening.

Upsetting the 25th-ranked and ACC-leading Pittsburgh Panthers 88-81, Brey’s final game was attended by dozens of former players, who’s relationship with Brey are what the coach told 16 News Now he’ll miss the most.

16 Sports Reporter Drew Sanders caught up with some of those former players after the game to talk about Brey and what he’s meant to them, on and off the court.

“He was that father figure for us, and he still to this day is,” said Luke Harangody, former Irish forward (06-10). “It just shows through his 23 years of experience the type of players but also just the character of his players, and I think that’s what he’s most proud of at the end of the day.”

“He’s the anchor to the men’s basketball program, and it’s sad to see him go for sure, but he’s a teacher, a mentor, and he’s been a rock for all of us,” said Kyle Mcalarney, former Irish guard (05-09).

The celebration spilled over to the Linebacker, as Brey broke a 23-year drought of stepping inside.

It was a packed house in there, and fans had a lot of nice things to say about Brey, like that he is easy going, relatable and cares about his players.

We asked them what they will miss most.

“I think him jumping up and down on the sidelines will be one of the things. And his post-game comments were always fun to listen to,” said Fan Mike Nicolini.

“He cared about his players. He cared about winning. Didn’t have the troops that he needed lately, but he’s a good guy,” said Fan Mike Leone.

“I think personally Brey has had a good track record, a good career at Notre Dame, and I think he will definitely be missed by a lot of people. He, I think, brought a lot of excitement to the games. Got to see some good players recruited and he’ll definitely be missed,” said Nicolini.

“He’s had a great career over his whole course at Notre Dame, so that’s why it’s bittersweet and he had a great run,” said Fan Joi Henson.

