Michigan City man sentenced to over 12 years for possession of cocaine

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison after he was arrested last May.

Cory Thomas, 49, of Michigan City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Thursday. Thomas was sentenced to 151 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to case documents, Thomas was pulled over on his motorcycle while transporting 125 grams of cocaine, a little over a quarter pound of the substance.

This was Thomas’s fifth controlled substance-related felony.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.