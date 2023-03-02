Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials, including AG Nessel

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP/WNDU) - A man has been charged with using Twitter to threaten to kill Michigan state government officials who are Jewish.

No names were listed in a criminal complaint unsealed against Jack Carpenter III of Tipton, Mich., according to the Associated Press. But Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, tweeted on Thursday morning that she was a target.

The FBI said Carpenter was in Texas when he tweeted on Feb. 17 that he was returning to Michigan “to carry out the punishment of death to anyone” who is Jewish in Michigan government “if they don’t leave, or confess, and now that kind of problem.”

“Because I can Legally do that, right?” he wrote.

Carpenter also declared a new country — “New Israel” — around his home, according to the criminal complaint.

Carpenter was arrested in Texas on Feb. 21. He appeared in federal court in Detroit on Wednesday on a charge of using interstate communications to make a threat and remains in custody until a detention hearing Friday. Prosecutors want to keep him locked up while the case is pending.

Carpenter asked for a court-appointed lawyer but otherwise said little during the court appearance.

According to our reporting partners at WILX in Lansing, Carpenter’s mother told investigators that he was in possession of “three handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun, and two hunting rifles, one of which is an MIA, military-style weapon.”

NBC News is reporting that Carpenter also threatened violence against law enforcement in his tweets, according to the criminal complaint. He tweeted “I’ll be coming back to Michigan, still driving with expired plates. You may want to let everyone know, and Wayne County sheriff as well, any attempt to subdue me will be met with deadly force in self-defense.”

A spokesperson for the University of Michigan confirmed with NBC News that Carpenter had worked there from 2011 to the end of 2021. His position “when his employment ended” was systems administrator intermediate in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

