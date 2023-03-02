Last chance to purchase tickets for Rhyme & Reason Ministry’s annual fundraising gala

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday is your last chance to purchase tickets to Rhyme & Reason Ministry’s annual fundraising gala.

The event takes place next Friday, March 10, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the RV Hall of Fame & Museum in Elkhart County, located at 21565 Executive Parkway.

Rhyme & Reason Ministry serves people with developmental disabilities and cognitive delays, as well as foster and adopted youth. The fundraiser will collect money to help the ministry’s plan to develop a clubhouse, wheelchair-accessible hiking trails, and an event center near Lakeville.

A single ticket costs $60, while a pair of tickets is $100. To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, click here!

