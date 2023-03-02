Irish to host Michigan State In best-of-3 series to open Big Ten Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team will take the ice for its first game of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.

After sweeping Michigan in Ann Arbor last weekend, the Irish locked up the No. 4 seed and home ice for the first round. They’ll host No. 5 seed Michigan State in a best-of-three series on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (if necessary).

Head Coach Jeff Jackson touched on how his team has been playing down the stretch.

“For me, our execution has been better, our discipline’s been better, and our compete level has been more consistent, and I think that’s probably the big three,” Jackson said. “As you know, we’re playing shorter handed, but guys have stepped up and filled vacancies in different roles, and those people who have stepped in have stepped up.”

Puck drop on Friday is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.