SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March is here, which means you’ll start seeing plenty of green around Michiana. And that’s not just because of St. Patrick’s Day.
The Great LOGAN Nose-on is underway.
It’s a month to show support for LOGAN and their mission in serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
You can do your part by grabbing a free lawn sign with a green nose on it, or by purchasing some green swag.
“It supports LOGAN’s overall mission,” said Adria Minniear, Chief Philanthropy Officer. “This is a crucial event that raises a few hundred thousand dollars and goes back to the mission of LOGAN.”
And all month, when you eat at O’Rourke’s and The Bucket, you can make a donation to LOGAN when you’re paying your bill.
For more information or to purchase green swag, click here.
