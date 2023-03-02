SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - March is here, which means you’ll start seeing plenty of green around Michiana. And that’s not just because of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Great LOGAN Nose-on is underway.

It’s a month to show support for LOGAN and their mission in serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

You can do your part by grabbing a free lawn sign with a green nose on it, or by purchasing some green swag.

“It supports LOGAN’s overall mission,” said Adria Minniear, Chief Philanthropy Officer. “This is a crucial event that raises a few hundred thousand dollars and goes back to the mission of LOGAN.”

And all month, when you eat at O’Rourke’s and The Bucket, you can make a donation to LOGAN when you’re paying your bill.

