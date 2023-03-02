Former Lakeshore teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct identified

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The former Lakeshore Public Schools teacher accused of sexual assault by a student has now been identified.

Perry Heppler, 66, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and three counts of CSC in the second degree. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Heppler was arrested Tuesday, and was a former second-grade teacher at Hollywood Elementary School.

Lakeshore school officials have stated previously that the incidents are unrelated to school activities and did not occur on school property.

Heppler is scheduled for a preliminary exam on Wednesday, March 8.

